greece-to-reopen-schools-using-self-test-kits-for-covid-19

Greek authorities on Wednesday announced plans to reopen high schools for students in the final three grades starting April 12.

Students and teachers returning to school will be required to use the kits for self-administered coronavirus tests, which begun arriving in Greek pharmacies Wednesday, twice weekly.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus told journalists on Wednesday that teachers ans students will have to wear masks indoors and outdoors, and that students will take breaks at different times to avoid overcrowding.

Schools will be ventilated regularly and cleaned, while antiseptics will be provided in the premises.

Authorities had already anmounced that piority for the home tests will initially be given to teachers and high school students aged 16-18.

Greece has been under lockdown-type restrictions since early November and schools have been shut for most of the time since then, although they briefly reopened for a few weeks earlier this year.

Only special education schools have remained open throughout.

[Reuters, Kathimerini]