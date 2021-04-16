NEWS

Protocols being designed for ferry travel

protocols-being-designed-for-ferry-travel

A committee of epidemiologists that is examining the protocols for the launch of the upcoming tourist season in view of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to reach a decision on Friday regarding the rules for crew and passengers on ferries.

The decision on the safety standards will reportedly take last year’s experience into account.

According to reports, the owners of ferry boats will be required to have rapid tests conducted on their staff (last year they did not exist) while people who want to travel will be advised to test themselves before their voyage.

Tests must be performed on ship crews at least once a week.

Travel Coronavirus
READ MORE
greece-to-lift-quarantine-rule-for-more-travelers-from-next-week-official-tells-reuters
NEWS

Greece to lift quarantine rule for more travelers from next week, official tells Reuters

Customers enjoy their dinner specially constructed domes to ensure social distancing as a way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, at a restaurant in Istanbul, Monday. [AP]
NEWS

Turkey could lose 500,000 tourists due to Russia flight restrictions

dutch-travelers-expected-in-rhodes-monday-in-tourism-experiment
NEWS

Dutch travelers expected in Rhodes Monday in tourism experiment

Pedestrians walk along a harbour during sunset in Alimos, a seaside suburb of Athens, on Friday. [AP]
NEWS

Gov’t hedging bets on summer recovery

newly-arrived-german-tourist-in-crete-tests-positive-for-covid-19
NEWS

Newly arrived German tourist in Crete tests positive for Covid-19

greece-extends-restrictions-on-international-flights-to-april-19
NEWS

Greece extends restrictions on international flights to April 19