protocols-being-designed-for-ferry-travel

A committee of epidemiologists that is examining the protocols for the launch of the upcoming tourist season in view of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to reach a decision on Friday regarding the rules for crew and passengers on ferries.

The decision on the safety standards will reportedly take last year’s experience into account.

According to reports, the owners of ferry boats will be required to have rapid tests conducted on their staff (last year they did not exist) while people who want to travel will be advised to test themselves before their voyage.

Tests must be performed on ship crews at least once a week.