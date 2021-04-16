ex-foreign-minister-reacts-to-ankara-press-conference

Nikos Kotzias, who served as foreign minister during the leftist SYRIZA administration, has questioned the stance of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during Thursday’s tense press conference with his Turkish counterpart after a meeting in Ankara.

“For the first time after 20 months of stubborn silence, the foreign minister partially responded to Turkish provocations. However, he failed to explain: was that the aim of his trip?” Kotzias tweeted on Friday.

“Did he accomplish something more substantial [than that] and to what extent? Or is he only interested in public relations stunts and New Democracy’s in-party politics?,” he said.

Kotzias was Greek foreign minister from September 2015 until his resignation in October 2018.