intubations-numbers-continue-to-rise-as-3-067-new-cases-announced

Intubation numbers continue to rise as 3,067 new cases announced.

Greek health authorities on Friday reported that the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators keeps on rising and there are currently 824 intubated patients in the country’s ICUs.

They also announced 3,067 new coronavirus cases and a small decrease in the number of deaths over the last 24 hours with 91, bringing the total up to 9,330.

The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) stated that the average age of intubated patients is 68 years old, with 85.1% of them facing a pre-existing condition or being over 70 years old.