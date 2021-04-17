NEWS

Dendias meets head of Libya’s presidency council

dendias-meets-head-of-libya-s-presidency-council

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met on Saturday with the president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, who is visiting Athens.

The two officials’ talks focused on the bilateral relations the promotion of the cooperation and the regional developments as well as Libya’s stabilisation and reconstruction, according to a Foreign Ministry post on twitter.

“It was an opportunity, as he was visiting Athens, to build upon the excellent meeting president Menfi had with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion,” said Dendias.

Greece and Libya have agreed to hold talks on marking out their maritime zones in the Mediterranean, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, after his own meeting with Mohamed al-Menfi.

Nikos Dendias will be in Cairo on Sunday and in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Diplomacy
