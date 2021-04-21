NEWS

Greek actor in critical condition

Greek actor Nora Katseli suffered a stroke on Tuesday evening and is being treated in a critical but stable condition at the Athens Euroclinic Hospital, according to an update released on Wednesday by her medical team.

According to information available to “Kathimerini”, the actor was first taken to a military hospital on Tuesday evening where she was diagnosed with intracerebral hemorrhage. She was later taken to the private Euroclinic hospital where she underwent immediate neurosurgery. According to the medical update, the surgery was a success and there were no incidents.


