New rape allegation against Lignadis

A new allegation of rape was levelled against the former director of the National Theater, Dimitris Lignadis, on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are investigating the accusation of a 24-year-old who claims he was raped by Lignadis seven years ago, when he was a minor.

The testimony of the 24-year-old was given to the First Instance Prosecutor’s Office who began an immediate initial examination into the case. The prosecutor will investigate the alleged crime of rape and will invite the 24-year-old for a further deposition to fully establish his account.

This is the fourth case involving Lignadis which is not affected by statutory limits. The former director and actor is already in pre-trial detention over allegations of two further rape cases, and is being accused of a third case of rape by an artist in 2018.

Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
