riot-units-get-schooled-by-french-security-police

Greece’s riot police and special forces have been undergoing a training program, for the first time in 10 years, over the past 10 days.

A team from France’s security police, the Compagnies Republicaines de Securite (CRS), are in Greece to help their colleagues familiarize themselves with the operation of body cameras during operations. The program is a short one of three days and involves the training of two platoons at a time. The first two days focus on tactics and on the third the officers attend talks by lawyers and psychologists.

The timing for the training was chosen because riot units are not currently involved in policing soccer games and protest rallies have been relatively infrequent since the start of the pandemic.

Police officers are learning new crowd management tactics and using the body cameras effectively. In a recent operation, it was found that the cameras had failed to focus correctly on rioters’ faces.