prosecutor-investigating-68-deaths-in-chania-nursing-home

A prosecutor in Crete has launched an investigation into the deaths of 68 elderly residents of a private nursing home in the town of Chania, in Crete, following complaints over a lack of care, state broadcaster ERT reported.

As part of the inquiry, the prosecutor ordered the exhumation of the body of a woman who was a resident in the nursing home to determine the cause of death.

According to ERT, relatives of deceased residents have questioned the veracity of the causes death written in their death certificates which happened in the space of 12 months.

Authorities have received complaints about the retirement facility in the past but no indictments were ever filed.