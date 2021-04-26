Restaurants, cafes, bars will operate until 11 p.m. when they reopen

Restaurants, cafes and bars with seated customers will allowed to operate until 11 p.m. when they reopen after many months on May 3, while their takeaway services can extend beyond that time, a state official said on Monday.

People will not have to send an SMS to visit restaurants, explained Panagiotis Stampoulidis, Secretary General of Commerce and Consumer Protection who spoke to Greek broadcaster ANT1 TV on Monday.

The government will allow intermunicipal travel on the same day.

“We will have to wait until the middle of the week for the government decision which will contain provisions for all these issues,” he added.

[ANA-MPA]