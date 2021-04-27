Gov’t earns points on measures easing lockdown, financial pressure, poll finds
Relief from financial and health safety constraints appears to be the main force driving the government’s approval rating up to 38% against opposition SYRIZA’s 24.5%, a survey published on Monday has indicated.
According to the Pulse poll for Skai TV, 75% of respondents are happy with the planned reopening of all schools, restaurants, cafes and bars after the Easter break, while 55% said that recently introduced tax and social security cuts are headed in the right direction and 48% approve the vaccination campaign.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is best suited to the role for 44% of respondents – up from the last survey’s 43% – compared with his rival, leftist Alexis Tsipras, whose approval rating dipped one point to 26%.
Interestingly, the poll also showed that 76% of ruling New Democracy’s voters continue to support the party, against SYRIZA’s 69%.