Gov’t earns points on measures easing lockdown, financial pressure, poll finds

[Nikos Halkiopoulos/InTime News]

Relief from financial and health safety constraints appears to be the main force driving the government’s approval rating up to 38% against opposition SYRIZA’s 24.5%, a survey published on Monday has indicated.

According to the Pulse poll for Skai TV, 75% of respondents are happy with the planned reopening of all schools, restaurants, cafes and bars after the Easter break, while 55% said that recently introduced tax and social security cuts are headed in the right direction and 48% approve the vaccination campaign.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is best suited to the role for 44% of respondents – up from the last survey’s 43% – compared with his rival, leftist Alexis Tsipras, whose approval rating dipped one point to 26%.

Interestingly, the poll also showed that 76% of ruling New Democracy’s voters continue to support the party, against SYRIZA’s 69%.

