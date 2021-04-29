bill-sets-down-rules-governing-public-sector-teleworking

A bill to institutionalize teleworking for civil servants was submitted for consultation by the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.

The bill defines the framework for public sector employees working remotely both during emergencies such as pandemics and normal times, if the nature of their duties allows it. Teleworking is voluntary for employees, and mandatory in cases when public health is at risk.

Employees who work remotely have the same rights and obligations as those who are physically present. The percentage of employees of a service that have teleworking status must not exceed 50%, while their personal data will also be protected.

Telework will be allowed on specified days per week and month, and cannot exceed 40 working days per calendar year within a period of three months.

The service must provide the appropriate equipment and IT support, while bearing the cost of maintenance and upgrades.