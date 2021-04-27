greek-pm-congratulates-albania-s-rama-on-election-win

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday congratulated his Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, for his win in Sunday’s general elections.

According to an announcement from his office, Mitsotakis spoke with Rama on the telephone shortly after the Albanian politician declared a “beautiful victory” in parliamentary elections in the neighboring Balkan nation.

Rama’s Socialist Party swept back into power with 49% of the vote and a preliminary 74 seats in the 140-seat house.

This will be 56-year-old Rama’s third stint as prime minister.