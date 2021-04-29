red-arrows-train-in-tanagra

Aircraft from the aerobatic team of Britain’s Royal Air Force, the Red Arrows, on Wednesday continued their essential pre-season training at Tanagra military airport, about 70 kilometers north of Athens.

Known as Exercise Springhawk, this deployment is extremely valuable for the team, as it aims to perfect, polish and prepare a world-class, dynamic and safe display.

Springhawk will last five weeks and will be completed at the end of May. Greece was chosen to conduct it as it provides the Red Arrows with the opportunity to carry out focused training under stable, mild and favorable weather conditions in contrast to those prevailing in the United Kingdom.

Tanagra is hosting 11 BAE Systems Hawk T1 aircraft and 100 personnel, including pilots, aircraft engineers and other ground support personnel.