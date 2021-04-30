local-media-report-passenger-airplane-bomb-scare-over-south-aegean

An airplane bound for Israel from New York’s JFK airport had to be briefly escorted by fighter jets on Friday morning after the alarm was raised over the southern Aegean that it may be carrying a bomb or be in the control of hijackers.

According to unconfirmed reports in local media, Greek fighter jets were dispatched along with French NATO aircraft responding to the alarm on the passenger plane, which was sounded at around 9 a.m. over the southern Aegean island of Milos.

The airplane landed safely in Israel on Friday morning after it was ascertained that it was not under any threat, Creta 24 reported.