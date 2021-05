Greek health authorities announced 1,391 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Saturday, as well as 72 deaths.

The number is affected by the significantly fewer administered tests.

There are 811 patients on ventilators, a slight rise from the 802 announced Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 346,422 cofirmed coronavirus cases, with 10,453 fatalities.