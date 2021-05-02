NEWS

Opposition leader visits hospital on Easter Sunday

opposition-leader-visits-hospital-on-easter-sunday
[InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras visited the ‘Laiko’ Hospital on Sunday to talk to doctors, nurses, and custodial and support staff on Easter.

“Our thoughts cannot but be with the people who are fighting for their life, and with you who have supported them for the last 14 months,” he said, praising the selflessness of doctors and staff during the pandemic.

“We must all realize that words of gratitude are not enough, but there must finally be material support to all of you, doctors, nurses, the embattled personnel,” he stated and called for measures to reform and reinforce the National Health System.  

Coronavirus
READ MORE
no-eody-coronavirus-update-on-sunday
NEWS

No EODY coronavirus update on Sunday

[Reuters]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,391 new cases, 72 deaths

[InTime News]
NEWS

PM urges citizens to book vaccination appointments in Tweet

[InTime News]
NEWS

Significant reduction of viral load in Thessaloniki wastewater

president-attends-memorial-service-for-victims-of-pandemic
NEWS

President attends memorial service for victims of pandemic

Worshippers wearing masks attend the vespers of Good Friday at the Holy Trinity church in Piraeus., on April 30, 2021. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Greece keeps lid on Orthodox Easter events, readies tourism