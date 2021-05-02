opposition-leader-visits-hospital-on-easter-sunday

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras visited the ‘Laiko’ Hospital on Sunday to talk to doctors, nurses, and custodial and support staff on Easter.

“Our thoughts cannot but be with the people who are fighting for their life, and with you who have supported them for the last 14 months,” he said, praising the selflessness of doctors and staff during the pandemic.

“We must all realize that words of gratitude are not enough, but there must finally be material support to all of you, doctors, nurses, the embattled personnel,” he stated and called for measures to reform and reinforce the National Health System.