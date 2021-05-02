lockdown-restrictions-loosen-in-may

Lockdown measures will be considerably relaxed in May, provided the viral load continues to decline and vaccinations for the coronavirus proceed fast.

The relaxation measures begin Monday, May 3, with cafes and restaurants allowed to serve customers, in the open, with distanced tables and employee self-testing. Whoever wishes to visit these places must enter code 6 to the SMS sent to 13033. These businesses will not be allowed to play music – to prevent people getting too close together to be heard – and will have to close by 10.45 pm.

Also on Monday, the curfew hours are shortened by an hour, from 11pm to 5 am, to accommodate the opening of dining.

Next, on Monday May 10, elementary and junior high schools (Grades 1-9) reopen, with obligatory self-tests for students, teachers and administrative staff.

On Saturday May 15, the tourist season officially opens, along with organized beaches. Also, restrictions on domestic travel end.