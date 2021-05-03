Bars, restaurants reopen in Greece

Restaurants, cafes and bars reopened in Greece Monday, after a lockdown was imposed in November, with restrictions in place to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Businesses are only allowed to serve customers in the open, with distanced tables and up to six patrons per table to limit the number of close contacts. Self-testing for Covid-19 is compulsory for workers who also have to wear a mask.

Businesses are not allowed to play music, to prevent people getting too close together to be heard, and have to close by 10.45 p.m.

Whoever wishes to visit these places must send a text message to 13033 with code 6.

Also on Monday, the curfew hours are shortened by an hour, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., to accommodate the opening of dining.