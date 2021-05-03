NEWS

Greece speeding up vaccination drive

Greece is this month entering the third phase of its vaccination program, dubbed Eleftheria (freedom).

Officials say a total of 1,500 vaccination centers will become operational as of May 5, with the aim of administering up to 2.5 million jabs this month and up to 4 million in June.

Greece administered just under 1.4 million vaccine doses in April.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is expected to deliver 2.15 million vaccine doses in May and 2.425 million doses in June.

Furthermore, Greece is to receive 354 thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine this month and an additional 308 thousand doses in June.  

Johnson & Johnson plans to ship 300 thousand doses of its single-dose shot in May and another 960 thousand the following month. 

AstraZeneca has not yet confirmed shipments for the next couple of months, but Greece expects between 450-500 thousand doses of the British vaccine each month.

