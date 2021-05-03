NEWS

Road traffic in Attica jumped ahead of Easter

Traffic in wider Athens jumped by an average of 89% in the run-up to Orthodox Easter last week on 12 main roads of Attica, compared to the corresponding period last year, according to new data recorded by the region’s Traffic Management Center.

Τhe largest increase was recorded on Poseidonos Avenue, the main coastal highway traversing all the southern suburbs of Athens, which exceeded 170%. Next was Vassilisis Sofias with an increase of 115%, Ardittou in central Athens with 97%, Kifissos and Mesogeion Avenues with more than 70%.

At the same time, the average hourly number of vehicles on main road avenues such as Kifissos Avenue in both directions (Lamia and Piraeus) amounted to 5,887 compared to the same period last year, which was 3,347 vehicles, while on Poseidonos Avenue in the direction of both Piraeus and Glyfada, the average number of vehicles ranged from 2,225 to 3,040 compared to last year which did not exceed 1,220 vehicles.

A long queue of cars is seen at the toll stations of Elefsina on Friday 23 April 2021, during checks by traffic police for the necessary documents that drivers must have to travel for the Easter holidays. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]
