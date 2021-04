A 70-year-old woman died on Friday after falling from the platform at Panormou metro station in Athens onto rail tracks as a train passed through.

According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after noon and it took the fire brigade around two hours before they could extricate the woman from the tracks.

In a separate incident, a man also fell off the platform at Holargos metro station at around 1.30 p.m but was retrieved and said to be in good health.