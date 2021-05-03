covid-19-deaths-jump-to-134

Covid-19 fatalities jumped to 134 on Monday in the last 48 hours, according to the latest data form the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The overall death toll in Greece stood at 10,587.

There were 2,146 new cases of SARS-CoV- 2 reported in the country, most of which were in Attica (1.022), followed by Thessaloniki (302), while the total number of infections rose to 348,568.

At the same time, 797 patients remained intubated (average age was 68), and 2,146 had left ICU.

Health authorities conducted 23,837 tests in the lat 48 hours which showed a positivity rate of 9 percent.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 4,678.223 PCR tests and 3,511.226 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.