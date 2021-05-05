Stylianides to be appointed special adviser to Commission VP Schinas, report says

Former European Commissioner Christos Stylianides will be appointed special adviser to Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, Politico’s Playbook said Wednesday.

According to the report, Stylianides will be the European Union’s envoy “on a mandate that includes discrimination prevention, supporting peace-building efforts, inter-religious processes, and deradicalization initiatives in countries outside the EU.”

The Cypriot politician served as the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management from 2014 until 2019. In 2014, he briefly served as the bloc’s Ebola coordinator.