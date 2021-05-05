four-men-in-their-20s-seen-behind-thessaloniki-hooligan-attack

Four people have been identified as the culprits of a brutal attack on a 17-year-old in a square in the Thessaloniki suburb of Efkarpia last November.

The soccer-motivated incident led to the hospitalization of the victim.

Police said the four suspects, aged 21-28, have been indicted for causing grievous bodily harm.

According to what was reported at the time, a group of hooded men chanting soccer slogans launched an attack on a group of minors. Some managed to escape but the 17-year-old did not.