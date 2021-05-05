NEWS

Four men in their 20s seen behind Thessaloniki hooligan attack

four-men-in-their-20s-seen-behind-thessaloniki-hooligan-attack

Four people have been identified as the culprits of a brutal attack on a 17-year-old in a square in the Thessaloniki suburb of Efkarpia last November.

The soccer-motivated incident led to the hospitalization of the victim.

Police said the four suspects, aged 21-28, have been indicted for causing grievous bodily harm.

According to what was reported at the time, a group of hooded men chanting soccer slogans launched an attack on a group of minors. Some managed to escape but the 17-year-old did not.

Crime
READ MORE
[Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidency]
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou visits hostel for abused women

thessaloniki-firm-robbed-16-times-in-two-months
NEWS

Thessaloniki firm robbed 16 times in two months

court-imposes-prison-sentence-on-mask-denier
NEWS

Court imposes prison sentence on mask-denier

prison-drug-delivery-intercepted
NEWS

Prison drug delivery intercepted

minor-tv-personality-accused-of-staging-gun-attack
NEWS

Minor TV personality accused of staging gun attack

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greek far-right lawmaker held while awaiting extradition ruling