a-million-are-now-fully-vaccinated

As of Wednesday, 1 million people in Greece, out of a population of just over 10.4 million, will be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, having received both required doses, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias says.

Just on Wednesday, 100,000 jabs will be administered by the end of the day, the minister said, adding that a total of 2.3 million vaccinations will take place in May, reaching a total of over 5 million.

Vaccine procurements are taking place without a hitch, Kikilias said, and every adult who wishes to can book a session.