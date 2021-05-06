man-accused-of-sexual-abuse-remanded-in-custody

A 47-year-old man who was arrested this week in Stavroupoli, Thessaloniki on charges of raping his underaged stepdaughter repeatedly over a two-year period was remanded in custody on Thursday pending trial.

Appearing before a prosecutor, the man denied the accusation.

Regarding the claim filed by plaintiff’s lawyers that he texted erotic messages to her, he claimed that the girl, now 18, took his device and wrote them herself and sent them to her own mobile phone in order to incriminate him.

In her complaint, the 18-year-old said that her stepfather sexually abused her without her consent at least since 2019 and that he also tried to do so again on Easter Sunday.

According to the same complaint, the mother did not have any knowledge of the situation.