police-arrest-serial-flasher-in-southern-athens

The 22-year-old suspect covers his features as he is escorted from Athens’ main courthouse by plainclothes police and his lawyer after being arraigned on Friday afternoon. [InTime News]

Police in Athens on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man who has been accused by at least four women of sexual harassment and indecent exposure.

Investigators tracked down the suspect from fingerprints found on the glass door at the entrance to an apartment building in the southern Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni which he tried to enter after following his latest alleged victim, a 25-year-old woman, for several blocks.

He also exposed himself as he pursued her, she told police.

His approach to her apartment building moments after she let herself in has been captured on CCTV, which also provided the footage used by police to corroborate the reports of another three women who said they had been harassed by the same man over the past few months.

The 22-year-old was remanded in custody by a prosecutor on Friday and is to stand trial.