Man, 54, shot dead on Zakynthos

A 54-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Ionian island of Zakynthos in western Greece on Friday.

Police said they found an abandoned, burned-out car that they believe those involved with the shooting were in. A Kalashnikov rifle was found inside the vehicle.

The suspects are believed to have escaped the island in an inflatable boat.

The victim’s name has not been released. Kathimerini reports that the 54-year-old, who had previously been charged with drug possession offenses, survived an attempt on his life in June last year. His 37-year-old wife was killed in the attack.

An investigation is ongoing.