NEWS SEXUAL ABUSE

Fresh allegations implicating actor-director, president of screenwriters’ union

fresh-allegations-implicating-actor-director-president-of-screenwriters-union

In the latest complaint to shake the Greek entertainment industry, the country’s Actors’ Association has presented fresh allegations implicating an actor-director, as well as the president of the Screenwriters’ Union, in cases of sexual abuse. 

According to an announcement by the association late Friday, the actor-director is implicated in 14 cases while the president of the Screenwriters’ Association is linked to 11. 

The Actors’ Association said that it unanimously decided to make public and condemn the reported incidents and to notify the Culture Ministry and associations, unions or schools that two men may be members of about the complaints. 

Justice Crime
READ MORE
prominent-actor-refutes-rape-charges
NEWS

Prominent actor refutes rape charges

prosecutor-investigating-68-deaths-in-chania-nursing-home
NEWS

Prosecutor investigating 68 deaths in Chania nursing home

new-rape-allegation-against-lignadis
NEWS

New rape allegation against Lignadis

probe-launched-into-abuse-claims-by-former-gymnasts
NEWS

Probe launched into abuse claims by former gymnasts

trial-on-trafficking-of-tibetan-nationals-ends
NEWS

Trial on trafficking of Tibetan nationals ends

Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Prosecutor announces additional indictment in Lignadis case