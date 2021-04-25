Fresh allegations implicating actor-director, president of screenwriters’ union

In the latest complaint to shake the Greek entertainment industry, the country’s Actors’ Association has presented fresh allegations implicating an actor-director, as well as the president of the Screenwriters’ Union, in cases of sexual abuse.

According to an announcement by the association late Friday, the actor-director is implicated in 14 cases while the president of the Screenwriters’ Association is linked to 11.

The Actors’ Association said that it unanimously decided to make public and condemn the reported incidents and to notify the Culture Ministry and associations, unions or schools that two men may be members of about the complaints.