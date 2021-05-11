NEWS

Mount Athos reopens doors to pilgrims, visitors

The world-famous monastic community of Mount Athos in northern Greece is reopening its doors to pilgrims and visitors after a months-long lockdown, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry, which has political jurisdiction over the self-governed territory on a promontory of the Halkidiki peninsula, said visitors would be allowed back in only on strict conditions.

These include submitting to a test at the port of entry to the monastic community, restrictions on the number of visitors and guests allowed in per day and a ban on the movement of pilgrims between monasteries without proper authorization.

Mount Athos is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a famous pilgrimage site and a popular religious tourism destination, though women are forbidden from entering.

Worshippers wearing masks attend the vespers of Good Friday at the Holy Trinity church in Piraeus., on April 30, 2021.
[File photo]
