PM presents six-pronged policy on migration

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday said Greece was pursuing a six-pronged policy on migration aimed at combining protection of national sovereignty and international law with respect for humanitarian principles and refugee rights.

During a visit to the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, Mitsotakis outlined the six principles of the policy, namely protection of the country’s sea and land borders; the distinction between refugees and economic migrants; an effective return policy of those who are not eligible for international protection; the establishment of closed and well-monitored facilities; greater transparency in the operation of non-government organizations (NGOs); and, finally, an effective integration policy for recognized refugees.

Mitsotakis added that Greece had seen a significant drop in migrant arrivals from 72,000 in 2019 to 15,000 in 2020 and 2,500 in the first quarter of 2021.

