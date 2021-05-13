health-minister-hails-vaccination-drive

Greece has reached the 4-million-vaccinations mark, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday, stressing that the country’s “wall of immunity is strengthened” with every passing day.

He said that 2.6 million people had been vaccinated with the first dose (24.59%) and 1.3 million with both (13%). Greece ranks fourth in the European Union in vaccinations per 100,000 people and eighth in terms of the fully vaccinated percentage of the population.

Meanwhile, health authorities confirmed 70 Covid-related deaths and 2,489 infections (compared to 3,197 on Tuesday), pushing the overall number to 369,554. Intubated patients fell to 707 from 732 the day before.