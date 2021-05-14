five-arrested-for-attack-on-60-year-old-athens-man-over-noise-complaint

Five suspects – two of them minors – have been arrested in connection with an attack earlier this week on an Athens resident who reprimanded them for making noise at an unsuitable hour, the police said on Friday.

The 60-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday, telling officers that he had been set upon after going downstairs to complain to a group of youths sitting in and gathered around a car listening to loud music on its stereo system at around 5 a.m. near his home in the southern suburb of Nea Smyrni.

He said that apart from scrapes and bruises, he also sustained injuries on his thigh that may have been caused by a knife. The culprits also stole his cellphone, he said.

Three more suspects are being sought, the police said.