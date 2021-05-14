NEWS

Five arrested for attack on 60-year-old Athens man over noise complaint

five-arrested-for-attack-on-60-year-old-athens-man-over-noise-complaint

Five suspects – two of them minors – have been arrested in connection with an attack earlier this week on an Athens resident who reprimanded them for making noise at an unsuitable hour, the police said on Friday.

The 60-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday, telling officers that he had been set upon after going downstairs to complain to a group of youths sitting in and gathered around a car listening to loud music on its stereo system at around 5 a.m. near his home in the southern suburb of Nea Smyrni.

He said that apart from scrapes and bruises, he also sustained injuries on his thigh that may have been caused by a knife. The culprits also stole his cellphone, he said.

Three more suspects are being sought, the police said.

READ MORE
european-commissioner-pm-upbeat-about-economic-prospects
NEWS

European commissioner, PM upbeat about economic prospects

A tourist enjoys the sun as tavern chairs are stored at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, on Wednesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

greece-ranks-sixth-from-bottom-in-eu-in-vaccine-uptake
NEWS

Greece ranks sixth from bottom in EU in vaccine uptake

sms-system-ends-curfew-made-shorter-as-restrictions-ease-further
NEWS

SMS system ends, curfew made shorter as restrictions ease further

Nurse Giorgos Haros (left) hands coast guard officers parcels of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against Covid-19 at the port of Naxos before their departure to the tiny Aegean islands of Iraklia and Schinoussa, Greece, on Thursday. A vaccination program for the Greek islands is being accelerated to cover all local residents by the end of June as authorities relax restrictions for the tourism season. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Government sets out post-pandemic agenda

[InTime News]
NEWS

Southern Athens ‘flasher’ also accused of attempted rape