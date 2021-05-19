NEWS

Parliament to be lit up to mark genocide of Pontic Greeks

parliament-to-be-lit-up-to-mark-genocide-of-pontic-greeks

The Greek Parliament building will on Wednesday evening be lit up to mark the anniversary of the Pontic Genocide, the massacre of ethnic Greeks who lived on the shores of the Black Sea by the Turks during World War I and the subsequent Greek-Turkish war.

Greece has officially recognized the murder of up to around 370,000 Greeks who lived on the shores of the Black Sea between 1914 and 1923 as genocide since 1994, designating May 19 an annual day of remembrance.

