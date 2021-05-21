NEWS

Hellenic Air Force Helicopter involved in sea rescue

A 63-year-old Greek operator of an inflatable canoe who was stranded at sea west of Armenistis on the island of Ikaria on Friday due to 7 Beaufort winds blowing in the area, was rescued by a Hellenic Air Force Super Puma helicopter and was said to be in good health.

Initially, attempts were made to collect the man with a Navy boat and a tug. However, due to the weather the boat and tug were unable to approach him.

He was eventually picked up by the helicopter and transported to Ikaria Airport before being taken to the island’s hospital for precautionary reasons.

