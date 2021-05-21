NEWS

Availability of self-tests expanded to all workers

The availability of self-testing kits is being expanded to include all employees around the country, with the inclusion of both the private and the public sector. 

As of Monday and until Saturday, May 29, two self-tests will be available through pharmacies (one for the week starting May 24 and one for the next, starting May 31) to all employees in the private and public sectors as well as to those with a private business.

All workers will be obliged to declare the result of their tests on the Ergani digital platform. According to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, until Friday a total of 13,596,127 self-tests had been made available to 3,251,334 citizens and 9,072,577 digital statements had been submitted.

Since April, a total of 19,641 positive cases have been recorded after confirmation of the results of the self-tests with a PCR or rapid test.

