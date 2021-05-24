NEWS

Vaccinations in Greece top 5 million

The vaccine platform for the 35-39 age group will open in full on Wednesday, just five days after it opened for 40-44 year-olds, so that by the beginning of June all vaccines for all ages will be available, a Health Ministry official said on Monday.

At the same time, vaccinations crossed the 5 million mark on Monday, achieving a new milestone, Health Ministry General Secretary for Primary Healthcare Marios Themistocleous said during a press briefing on the pandemic. 

Of those, 3,250,000 concerned one dose, which corresponds to 31% of the population, and 1,800,000 was for both doses, a percentage that corresponds to 17.2% of the public.

On Monday alone, National Organization of Public Health (EODY) conducted more than 100,000 vaccinations.

