Plan in the works to get vaccines to the housebound

The Health Ministry is expected to mobilize private doctors and organize them into teams trained for delivering Covid-19 vaccinations to thousands of housebound individuals across Greece.

According to official data, just 65% of the over-85 age group has been vaccinated despite being among the first to be offered the jab. Authorities believe that their inability to get to a vaccination center has played a big role in the low take-up, compared to 80-84-year-olds (67%) and the 75-79 age group (76%).

The Help at Home municipal program that delivers food and medicines to the housebound will also be brought on board to help organize the drive. How it will work will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

“Putting a doctor inside a person’s home is not a simple matter. You need very strict protocols,” says Anna Mastorakou, head of Greece’s Medical Association. “You don’t want them to be accused of bringing the virus into the home.”

