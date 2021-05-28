dior-gets-final-approval-for-use-of-kallimarmaro-stadium

The Central Council of Modern Monuments approved on Friday a request by French luxury fashion house Dior to use the Kallimarmaro Stadium for an event on June 17, during which the company will present its 2021 Cruise collection.

The members of the Council also approved the granting of a license for photography, filming and aerial cinematography, as well as live broadcast of the event and its posting on the internet, on the official Dior website.

On Tuesday, the Central Archaeological Council unanimously approved the fashion house’s request for film and photo shoots at other archaeological sites, including the Acropolis (for photos only), the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Ancient Agora, Sounion and Ancient Nemea.

[ANA-MPA]