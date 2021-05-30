Masks not needed in aerobics class, ministry says

People who do aerobics can skip the face mask while they exercise in a gym but everyone else must wear them, the Development and Investments Ministry said on Saturday, clarifying a previous announcement about the health rules that will apply in gyms when they reopen on Monday.

The ministry said that people joining aerobics classes will have to keep a three-meter distance from each other.

Those exercising in a gym may wear either two plain masks together or a single mask of the KN95 or FFP2 types.