restaurant-owners-fined-for-breaking-health-rules

A total of 5,000 euros in fines were imposed by police on the owners of two restaurants in Thessaloniki for violating the rules of operation within the context of the measures that have been imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

More specifically, a taverna owner was slapped with a fine of 3,000 euros and ordered to close his business for 15 days because he served two seated customers indoors in violation of the current rules.

The customers were also fined 300 euros each. A fine of 2,000 euros was imposed on a cafe-bar owner for violating the ban on music.