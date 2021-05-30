cavusoglu-arrives-in-thrace

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has arrived in the northeastern Greek city of Komotini, where he is visiting the Turkish consulate.

When he left Turkey, Cavusoglu told journalists that he is visiting Greece with a “positive agenda”. When he landed in the city of Alexandroupoli, he tweeted: “In #Greece to meet members of Turkish Minority in #WesternThrace and discuss our bilateral relations.”

The reference to a “Turkish minority” is diplomatically contentious, as Thrace’s Muslim minority is multiethnic.

Cavusoglu will then visit the “Celal Bayar” minority school, named after a former Turkish President, and a minority village, Thamna, outside Komotini.

The Turkish foreign minister will arrive in Athens Sunday afternoon, after lunch with Muslim minority representatives.

Both sides privately say they do not wish to undermine the Athens meeting which could ensure a relatively quiet summer in diplomatic relations.