Will on both sides for positive agenda, sources say

A meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Maximos Mansion on Monday was held in a cordial atmosphere, government sources said.

According to the same sources, both sides expressed a willingness to promote a positive agenda.

After meeting with Mitsotakis, Cavusoglu was holding talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at the Foreign Ministry.

A press conference was expected to take place around 1.15 p.m.