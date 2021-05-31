Will on both sides for positive agenda, sources say
A meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Maximos Mansion on Monday was held in a cordial atmosphere, government sources said.
According to the same sources, both sides expressed a willingness to promote a positive agenda.
After meeting with Mitsotakis, Cavusoglu was holding talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at the Foreign Ministry.
A press conference was expected to take place around 1.15 p.m.