NEWS MITSOTAKIS-CAVUSOGLU

Will on both sides for positive agenda, sources say

will-on-both-sides-for-positive-agenda-sources-say

A meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Maximos Mansion on Monday was held in a cordial atmosphere, government sources said. 

According to the same sources, both sides expressed a willingness to promote a positive agenda.

After meeting with Mitsotakis, Cavusoglu was holding talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at the Foreign Ministry.

A press conference was expected to take place around 1.15 p.m.

Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
poll-shows-nd-maintaining-solid-lead
NEWS

Poll shows ND maintaining solid lead

man-shot-killed-inside-his-car-in-vari
NEWS

Man shot, killed inside his car in Vari

Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, May 21. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]
NEWS

In post-pandemic Europe, migrants will face digital fortress

mitsotakis-dendias-to-meet-turkish-fm-on-monday
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Dendias to meet Turkish FM on Monday

Citizens are waiting their turn to be vaccinated at the Prometheus vaccination mega-center in Maroussi, Athens, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Medical experts caution against complacency

[Reuters]
NEWS

Big parties suffer losses in Cyprus election