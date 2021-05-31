poll-shows-nd-maintaining-solid-lead

Ruling New Democracy still enjoys a double-digit lead over leftist SYRIZA opposition, a public survey released by Opinion Poll showed on Monday.

In the poll, which was conducted in May from a sample of 1,600 people, 37.3 percent said they would vote for New Democracy if elections were held today, 17.4 percentage points ahead of SYRIZA which received 19.9 percent.

Meanwhile, 6.7 percent said they would vote for the center-left Movement for Change alliance, 5.3 percent for the Greek Communist Party (KKE), 4.2 for the pro-Russian Greek Solution nationalist party, and 3.1 percent for Mera25 led by ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

According to the same poll, 52.4 percent saw conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis as “the most suitable for prime minister.” Twenty-six percent said “no one,” leaving SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras in third place with 19 percent.