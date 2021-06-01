survey-reveals-greek-optimism-on-the-course-of-the-pandemic-and-the-vaccination-drive

In a survey conducted by the think-tank DiaNEOsis released on Monday, 68.4% of participants believes that “the worst is behind us” and that there will be a return to normalcy at some point after 2022. This is part of a wider optimism in Greek society revealed by the survey on the course of the pandemic and the vaccination drive.

Most respondents (57.2%) believe the country is moving in the right direction to tackle the pandemic. However, the majority of the sample believe that we have moved into a new phase of the pandemic. Whereas in September 2020, 3 in 4 Greeks believed that there are tough days ahead, the latest survey revealed that 68.4% of participants now believe the opposite.

The main reason behind this optimism is the vaccination drive. 38.9% of those responding stated that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 66.2% of those believe that they are in a better psychological state following their jab.

The majority of Greeks are also pleased with the rate of the vaccination campaign and a vast majority (97.8%) are satisfied by the “vaccination process”.

The number of people responding that they would not be receiving a vaccine has also decreased over the last months. In December 2020, 14.3% of respondents stated that they would definitely not be receiving a vaccine, while in Monday’s results it was down to 6.2%, while the 13.1% who answered that they would probably not receive the vaccine has shrunk to 4.8%.

The survey participants in their vast majority (87%), including those already vaccinated, reported that they would be positive towards receiving a vaccination jab, across all ages, education brackets, income groups, professions, and all regions of Greece.