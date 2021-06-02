weddings-and-births-slump

Weddings in Greece are expected to plummet by 30 percent in 2020-2021 compared to 2016-2017 and drag births down with them, a new University of Thessaly study has found.

According to the researchers, the pandemic led to the cancellation of many weddings this year and last, but also, coming on top of the financial crisis, “increased existing insecurity about the future among younger ages and its economic impact.”

The researchers warned that the slump in weddings will likely negatively impact births, as 88% of children in Greece are born in wedlock. Births, they added, will only start recovering if weddings pick up in 2022.