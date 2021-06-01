german-ngo-delivers-fire-gear-to-islands

German nongovernmental organization Safers (Support Association for Fire and Rescue Services) has donated three fire engines to volunteer firefighters on the Greek islands of Kefalonia, Samos and Evia, all of which suffered from devastating fires in recent years.

Besides the vehicles, NGO representatives brought firefighting equipment to be distributed to volunteers on Icaria, Lesvos and Milos in the Aegean. A support vehicle will arrive in Santorini in October.

Safers has already donated vehicles in the past. David Zenz, a Safers board member and one of the officials who delivered the vehicles, was a volunteer fighter against the deadly fires that struck the Peloponnese in 2007.