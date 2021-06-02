Fourth wave of Covid-19 likely if rules relaxed, expert warns

As Greece beats back its third coronavirus wave, an expert warned a fourth one could strike after the summer if restrictions are lifted too quickly.

Speaking on Skai radio, George Pavlakis, a distinguished physician, research scientist based in the US, said Greece could hope to mitigate the impact of a fourth wave by speeding up the rate of vaccinations and intensifying Covid-19 surveillance during the summer period with more diagnostic tests and better contact tracing.

Pavlakis said that people should not be going on holiday unless they have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He added he believes that up to 80 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated in order for the country to reach herd immunity.

By Monday afternoon, at least one dose of the vaccine had been received by more than 3,630,000 citizens (34.5%), while at least 2,040,000 citizens have been fully vaccinated (19.44%).

On Tuesday, health officials announced 1,886 new coronavirus cases, a significant increase from the 1,007 new cases reported on Monday. Officials also announced a decrease in daily deaths with 27. The number of intubated patients in intensive care units remained relatively stable at 481.