three-self-test-kits-available-to-private-sector-employees

Private sector employees will be able to obtain three free self-tests from pharmacies as of Monday and throughout the week until Sunday, June 13.

One will be for the week from June 7-14, the second for June 15-22 and the third June 23-30.

Self-tests must be performed once a week, before the employee arrives at his or her place of work and are valid for one week from the day of their performance.

In cases when employees work remotely or are on legal leave, the mandatory diagnostic test must be taken up to 24 hours before making a physical appearance at the place of work.